THREE women in their 70s - including one aged 77 - were among almost 20 people who took on an abseil in aid of the Severn Area Rescue Association.
The brave souls got a taste of what it can be like for the rope rescue team during the challenge.
They headed vertically down a 25m rockface near Symonds Yat SARA's Beachley station fundraising abseil.
SARA is a volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity, with seven lifeboat and rescue stations along the length of the River Severn, including Beachley, near Chepstow, and Newport. Each year SARA is called out more than 100 times.
SARA is holding a Wild Wye Swim to help raise funds. The event is on September 17, 2023, at Huntsham Bridge, near Symonds Yat.
To sign up go to fabian4.co.uk/step1/ContactDetails.aspx
To find out more about SARA go to sara-rescue.org.uk/
