Labour councillor Jim Sadler, who was first elected to represent the Penmaen ward on Caerphilly County Borough Council, at last year’s council elections, died on Tuesday, May 23.

Cllr Roy Saralis, who represented the ward alongside him, paid tribute and said: “We were really good pals, me and Jim, and we looked after each other. I’m very sorry to lose him after such a short period of time on the council.”

He added: “I had known him for many years, since he moved to Oakdale and married Carol. He loved living here.”

Prior to moving to Oakdale in the 1980s, Cllr Sadler had worked as a printer on Fleet Street in London.

Roy Saralis (R) And Jim Sadler (L)

Cllr Sadler cared for and nursed his wife Carol, who also died earlier this year.

Mrs Sadler was the first Mayor of Caerphilly. She and Cllr Sadler were long-term members of the Labour Party and had always been involved in politics.

After previously leaving frontline politics to his wife, Cllr Sadler was encouraged by his family to stand in the 2022 election.

Alongside Cllr Saralis, Cllr Sadler was instrumental in the resurrection of Oakdale bowls club, after the community had been threatened with a “use it or lose it" ultimatum.

Council leader Sean Morgan described him as a “very lovely, quietly spoken man” who was dedicated to his council work.

He added: “He will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.”

Cllr Sadler leaves behind his four step-sons and his grandchildren.