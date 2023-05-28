Whether you like Irish curry, gravy, cheese, or the simple yet effective salt and vinegar, it’s hard to resist a cheeky chippy.

And there’s no shortage of options – here we look at what people have said about fish and chip venues throughout Torfaen (based on Google reviews as many aren’t included on Tripadvisor and accurate at the time of publication)…

Elgam Fish Bar (Pontypool) – 4.9

Elgam Fish Bar, on Elgam Avenue, is well established in Pontypool and is rated highly in Google reviews with an overall rating of 4.9.

One reviewer describes the venue as “absolutely outstanding” with “friendly staff [and] great value for money” adding that there’s parking outside and kids meals available.

Another wrote: “Fantastic food, great customer service and very reliable. Always go out of their way to help. Fab delivery service as well. Great prices too”

Wainfelin Fish Shop (Pontypool) – 4.7

Wainfelin Fish Shop, on Wainfelin Road, has a decent rating on Google but reviews suggest that there has been a recent change in ownership of the venue.

A few recent reviews describe the chippy as “lovely” while one praised the new owners and the “happy smiling staff” adding: “Nothing is too much trouble for them.”

They also described their chips as the “best ever” (along with praising the “amazing” Irish curry).

However, other recent reviews have been critical of the food and prices, with one claiming their chips were “lukewarm” and another (who described it as a “brilliant fish and chips shop before”) believing it was “very expensive” for the portion size.

Chip & Fin (Abersychan) – 4.7

Chip & Fin, on High Street in Abersychan, has an overall rating of 4.7 on Google reviews.

One guest wrote: “What a lovely clean and modern shop. Smiles when you walk in the door. Food was the best I’ve had for a while well done.”

A more recent review rated the venue five stars yet simply states: “Very ignorant.”

Another, who rated the venue as four out of five for food, service, and atmosphere described the venue as a “nice little chip shop” and added that they would return.

Horseshoe Fish Bar (Pontypool) – 4.6

Horseshoe Fish Bar is on Hill Street in the Pontynewynydd area of Pontypool and has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Great fish and chips, nice batter. Good size portion. Friendly staff. Definitely will use again.”

Another describes it as an “excellent chippy” with “lovely food, every time” but adds that finding a place to park can be “hit and miss” (with street parking).

Plus, someone who asked for their fish well done wrote that their food was “superbly cooked”.

Pontnewydd Fish Bar (Cwmbran) – 4.6

Pontnewydd Fish Bar, on New Street in Cwmbran, has also proven popular in Google reviews with a 4.6 rating.

A recent visitor wrote: “Great takeaway chippy. Food is always good and you get good size portions.”

A less positive review notes that staff were “very friendly” `but added that service was “slow” claiming that there was a lot of chatter between employees while their food was “sitting there going cold”.

But another wrote: “Top chippy had to join a long queue as it is so popular” while a separate review

Here are the overall Google ratings for other chippies in Torfaen:

Reggie’s Chippie (Ponthir) – 4.6

Goytre Fish Bar (Penperlleni) – 4.5­­

Page’s Fish & Chips (Cwmbran) – 4.5

The Chippy (Pontypool) – 4.5

Mayo’s Fish & Chips (Trevethin) – 4.5

Denise’s Fish Bar (New Inn) – 4.4

Heritage Plaice (Blaenavon) – 4.4

Fairwater Fish & Chip Bar (Cwmbran) – 4.3

Maendy Fish & Chip Shop (Cwmbran) – 4.2

Mr Chippy (Cwmbran) – 4.2

Iestyn’s Fish Bar (Sebastapol) – 4.2

Lakeside Fish Bar (Cwmbran) – 3.8

Have we missed any Torfaen chippies from our list?

Let us know in the comments.