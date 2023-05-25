Earlier this week, excavators had broken through the southern wall into the large auditorium space.

Now, a sizeable chunk of the building has gone, with a gaping hole where much of the hall once was.

Bands and acts such as David Bowie, the Smiths and Motorhead once graced the Newport Centre. These days, the only sounds you can hear are diesel engines and falling rubble.

The centre closed on March 27 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

A fenced area has been put up between Newport Centre and the Kingsway shopping centre car park.

A small area has been kept open to the public for pedestrian access past the site.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.