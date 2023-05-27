A DOG was left was with wounds to her neck and stomach after a harrowing attack by another dog - in front of her owner's six-year-old son.

Elsa, a seven-year-old Jackapoo, was attacked by another dog while out on a walk near Chepstow Athletic Club on Thursday, May 11, at around 6.15pm.

She was left with puncture wounds to her neck and tearing to her stomach.

Elsa was attacked near Chepstow Athletic Club (Image: Katie Wood)

Owner Samuel Wood was walking Elsa on the lead with his six-year-old son William after dropping his daughter off for a tennis lesson when the attack happened.

Samuel’s wife Katie Wood said: “Elsa had a tear to her tummy and puncture wounds to her neck.

“Elsa means the world to us; we got her after the death of my son Oscar in 2015.

“My husband and my six-year-old son William were there at the time of the attack.

Elsa suffered a tear to her tummy and puncture wounds (Image: Katie Wood)

“My dog was still on the lead when the other dog attacked my dog.

"The owner did get in touch and had said his dog hasn’t done this before, he paid the first vet bill but hasn’t paid the second one and isn’t responding to messages.”

Elsa was taken to a vet for treatment after the attack, and Gwent Police were notified of the attack.

Elsa's injuries (Image: Katie Wood)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call on Thursday, May 23, at around 7.25pm reporting a dog attack on another dog.

“The incident is alleged to have happened on Thursday, May 11, at around 6.15pm near Chepstow Athletic Club.

“The injured dog is reported to have received puncture wounds and was taken to a vet for treatment.”