And Robin Hall, boss of the firm based in Brige Street, is leading from the front and urging others to follow his lead.

The financial planners are once again supporting the event which sees supporters pledge to cover at least 10,000 steps a day throughout the month of June raising funds for the hospice at the same time.

Keen walker Mr Hall said: "There is no better exercise than a good walk and knowing that every step that you take helps the hospice gives you even more encouragement to pull on your walking shoes and get out in to the fresh air.

"It's never been more important than now to support the hospice which has been experiencing its most challenging time in its 40-plus year history.

"And what better way to support them than getting out for regular walks in June with friends, family and loved ones exploring the wonderful countryside at this magical time of the year.

"The challenge encourages people across all walks of life and age ranges to get out and Physical, as well as mental fitness is as important as ever after the privations and restrictions of recent times."

Mr Hall intends to complete his 10,000 steps a day challenge by walking from home to the office in Bridge Street and completing a River Usk circuit during the day.

Entries are flooding in not just from local people but from further afield.

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, who is organising the event, said: "10k steps in June has once more grabbed people's imagination. Walkers have been attracted to completing their walks in their home towns with entrants from across the globe taking up the challenge in support of the hospice.

"We are very grateful to Kymin for their continued support and again stepping up to back our 10k steps challenge. Kymin have been marvellous supporters over the years and are a shining example of how a local business can engage with us for the greater good.

"We would ask that everyone gets involved with this new campaign.

"Completing 10,000 steps a day is a challenge but the health rewards speak for themselves. Raising funds will support those patients and families most in need living locally within our communities."

When you sign up 10,000 steps a day in June walkers will receive a free T-shirt and event progress chart.

Raise £100 or more and you will receive a free snood. For details of the 10,000 steps a day in June challenge go to stdavidshospicecare.org/events/our-events/10k-steps-in-june.