The fly-tipped waste was photographed by Caerleon resident Helen Lavender and was located on a lane, described locally as the Abernant Road, near the town.

Ms Lavender shared the images with the Argus.

Among the waste is the front bumper of a car, complete with number plate.

A search of the license plate shows that it belongs to a 2008 Vauxhall Corsa which is not under MOT or insured.

However, another picture shows a number plate which belongs to a 2001 Audi TT which is still under MOT.

It is unclear whether any more of the waste also belongs to either car.

The pictures were taken on Monday night (May 22).

Newport City Council were approached for comment on the fly-tipping.