The Motorpoint team will set out on their challenge on June 15 and is made up of sales controller Mathew Llewellyn, sales executive Shannen Hemmings, sales executive Daniel Hopkins and sales manager Michael Gittings.

Together they hope to raise £1,000 to support the work of mental health charity Newport Mind, located on Commercial Road.

Jo, community fundraising manager at Newport Mind, said: “Having regular support from organisations like Motorpoint Newport is vital. Their continued fundraising support since 2019 is invaluable. It helps to ensure we can continue to provide much needed support in our community which helps our teams to make a real difference at a local level.

"Donations at the level of £1,000 helps support us to continue providing vital services, such as our work with children and young people, and our weekly support groups which are a lifeline to those who come along.”

Michael Gittings said: “We are keen to get behind and support the work of this incredible local charity. We know the work of Newport Mind is part of a vital network of support for some of the most vulnerable members of society. We are pleased to have the opportunity to help their work by getting stuck into our latest fundraising activity.”

The recently refurbished 10-acre Motorpoint Newport store is in Meadows Road and is one of the largest stores in the Motorpoint network.

As their chosen charity partner, staff at the Motorpoint Newport store have been raising funds for Newport Mind in Newport since 2019.

Chris Brown, general sales manager, Motorpoint Newport, said: “I am extremely proud of the team for their efforts in raising so much money for Newport Mind. Everyone is always looking for ways in which they can work as a team to help raise money for our chosen charity partner. Good luck to all involved - Matt, Shannen, Daniel and Mike, we are with you every step of the way.”

The Motorpoint team is grateful for any support and donations. Go to www.newport-mind.raisely.com to find out how.