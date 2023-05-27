Glyn Morgan, 47, and Louis Morgan, 30, were arrested at Mill Street in Newport earlier this month, prosecutor Kirsten Murphy told the city’s crown court.

She told how the uncle has 35 previous convictions for 177 offences, including 79 for theft, while the nephew has 11 previous convictions for 20 offences, including drug trafficking.

Glyn Morgan, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport and Louis Morgan, of Warwick Road, Newport both pleaded guilty to burglary.

They had spent the last three weeks in prison after being remanded in custody following their appearance before the city’s magistrates’ court on May 4 when they admitted the offences.

Thomas Stanway, representing Glyn Morgan, said: “The defendant would lose his flat if the sentence was one of immediate custody.

“It is a flat where he has lived from the last nine years.

“Mr Morgan did not have a straightforward upbringing and has previously struggled with a heroin addiction which was long standing.”

Richard Ace, representing Louis Morgan, said of his client: “He knows he did wrong and accepts he did wrong.

“There were too many drugs being taken at this time which skewed his thinking on the day.”

The court heard how the defendant had overcome a previous class A drug problem.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told the duo: “I'm satisfied that there was some planning.

“This was not the most sophisticated example but as I say, there was some.

“Messages recovered between you confirms that in my judgement.”

The judge added: “When you were interviewed about this matter neither of you answered any questions, you both exercised your right to remain silent.”

The defendants were both jailed for four months but their sentences were suspended for 18 months and they will have to complete a “Thinking Skills” programme.

Glyn Morgan will also have to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and Louis Morgan 100 hours of unpaid work.