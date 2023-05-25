The vast majority of them are based here in the city but there are many others who have moved away from the city but are keen to share their memories of the area.

Back in 2021 one such member is Pete Brown, who is originally from Newport, shared a number of pictures taken by his father in the 40s and 50s, including this Whitsun photo taken in about 1956.

Mr Brown said: "Between myself and my brother is Malcolm Stevens, who lived next door to us in West Market Street. We would have gone on to the Whitsun field next to the Royal Oak pub out Chepstow Road. Notice the Pill garden wall."

His picture sparked many memories from members of the We Grew Up in Newport group.

Here are just some of the comments:

Danielle Power: Malcolm Stevens was my dad's best mate.

Chloe Jenkins: Such smart little boys.

Fay Godsall: I went to Alma Street Baptist Church. We used to go to the Whitson field in Goldcliff.

Mike Powell: Great picture. We all had a new set of togs at Whitson. We used to go up to my nana's in Newbridge, walk all around the villages, have tea in the church and then go down the Newbridge fields and race for a halfpenny or penny. Good days.

Gaynor Beese: I too went to a field off Chepstow Road with Commercial Road Baptist. Great times - Mr Hayman throwing monkey nuts, lovely tea and races.

Denise Llewellyn: Always had a new outfit for Whitsun. I can remember them all, including the new shoes.

Pat Redman: We went to the field next to the Royal Oak at Whitsun. I grew up in Raglan Street.

Joyce Guy: Went there from Hereford Street Methodist Church.