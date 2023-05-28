It revealed a glimpse of early 20th century Britain and included pictures of Newport, Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr and Pontypool.

Britain From Above was a four-year project aimed at conserving 95,000 photographs from the Aerofilms collection, taken between 1919 and 1953.

Newport docks and the Whitehead Iron and Steel Company from above

What was then the town centre of Newport from above

Blaenavon, from above

Newport Railway Station from above

Rodney Parade in Newport, from above

The scheme, backed by English Heritage and the Royal Commissions on the Ancient and Historical Monuments for Scotland and Wales, turned the conserved photos into digital form and uploaded them to a website so they can be seen by the public.

The collection contains a range of shots of Gwent, including a view over Newport Docks dating from 1926, a shot of Christ Church in Ebbw Vale from 1930, and a shot of Newport RFC’s Rodney Parade ground from 1929.

The Aerofilms collection was created by Aerofilms Ltd, an air survey company established in 1919 by Francis Lewis Wills and Claude Grahame-White, veterans of the First World War.

The Pilkington Brothers glassworks in Pontypool from above

Monmouth, from above

Newport Docks, from above

West Monmouth School in Pontypool, from above

St Woolos Cathedral from above

To see the pictures visit britainfromabove.org.uk

All images are Crown copyright.