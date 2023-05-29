IT'S Bank Holiday Monday, so what better time to look back at bank holiday fun from 2003 and 2004.
Canal boats gather at Five Locks, Pontnewydd, in 2003. Chris Morgan, left, and Rob Morgan, right, of the Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust
The Pooler-Aid fundraising rock concert and family fun day at Albion Road Fields on August Bank Holiday Monday in 2003, helped by the Pontypool McDonald's restaurant
Fun on the water
The Barmy Boys - DJs Dean Payne, left, and Paul Garwood, appeared at the Newport City Live Arena on the August Bank Holiday in 2003
(L-R) DJ Hanza (Daniel Harris), Paul Garwood of The Barmy Boys, DJ Ice (Steve Williams), Dean Payne of The Barmy Boys, and MC Wotsee (James Watts), who all appeared at the Newport City Live Arena on the August Bank Holiday in 2003
Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Karina Tomlinson of Pontypool flies down the bouncy slide at the Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Julia Robinson of Letsfaceit paints Kirsty Bodenham's face at the Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Timothy Harris is overjoyed after his horse wins at the Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
Jessica Watkins and Sam Bateman of Chepstow at the Chepstow Races Fun Day in August 2003
