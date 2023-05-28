David Bryant, 59, has been living in the house in Brynmawr without a permanent kitchen for two years.

Mr Bryant was told by Tai Calon a year ago that they would fit a permanent kitchen and, in the meantime, the housing provider fitted a temporary kitchen.

Inside Mr Bryant's temporary kitchen (Image: David Bryant)

Mr Bryant, who is registered disabled and has a heart condition, was told the temporary kitchen would be replaced with a permanent one in six weeks. However, a year on the temporary kitchen remains.

In response Tai Calon said they “are working closely with the tenant to install their new kitchen at a convenient time.”

Mr Bryant said: “A year ago Tai Calon fitted two pieces of worktop and a second-hand sink, they said it was temporary and they would fix a permanent one in six weeks’ time.

“I still have temporary kitchen a year on, there’s no support for the worktops.

“They don’t seem to care.

In the far left you can see the cooker balancing on two chairs (Image: David Bryant)

“I was stood in kitchen on Sunday, May 21 and there was one colossal bang, the legs on the cupboard fell and everything on top of the cupboard fell on me.

“I have bruises all over me and have the cooker balanced on two chairs.

When Tai Calon was alerted of what had happened they sent out an emergency carpenter and told Mr Bryant to use “a hot plate.”

The temporary kitchen consists of two pieces of worktop and a second-hand sink (Image: David Bryant)

Mr Bryant said: “The carpenter said it’s impossible to fix and the half kitchen is completely unstable.

“An electrician came 4pm on Monday and said the kitchen needs disconnecting, I told him no as it’s the only cooking facilities I have.

“Tai Calon said cooking on a hot plate will do.

“The property has never had a kitchen, my ex-wife and I brought a kitchen, and had it fitted, however we divorced two and half years ago and she had most of the kitchen we put in removed.

“She started fitting her own kitchen and when she moved out, she left it half done.

“I moved in nearly two years ago and have been waiting since then for them to fix this.”

Mr Bryant said he has bruises all over him after the kitchen fell on top of him (Image: David Bryant)

Mr Bryant said he “cannot go on any longer like this” and has “never missed a date with his rent.”

A spokesperson for Tai Calon said: “In recent years, the home has benefited from a new bathroom and windows being installed by our contractors.

“At the time of our kitchen programme, 2016 or earlier, the tenant declined the offer of a new kitchen.

“The tenant decided to install their own kitchen and make other alterations to the property that we were not made aware of.

“We have made several attempts to fix the problems caused by this unsafe and unauthorised work so that they have the appropriate amenities, but this has been hampered due to the tenant refusing our team access to the home.

“We are working closely with the tenant to install their new kitchen at a convenient time.”