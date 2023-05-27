This five-bedroom property, in Penallt in Monmouth, dates from 1829, although it’s believed to have been “substantially rebuilt” using the original stone in the 1980s, plus extended in the 1990s.

It is being marketed by Fine & Country, Monmouth, and is listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £1,150,000.

The farmhouse is approached from a country lane which leads to a parking area with room for eight cars.

Just outside the gateway are two stone-built barns which are currently used as a garage and a workshop.

A gateway from the gravelled parking area leads under a pergola into a pretty, cottage-style garden, which includes access into a large kitchen.

The kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style units with granite work surfaces, and includes a two-oven Aga, an electric hob, integrated dishwasher, wine fridge and space for an American-style fridge/freezer.

There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine.

The kitchen is open plan to a family living space – with room for a table and sofas – which has bi-fold doors which open to a patio and garden.

This family space also boasts a Morso wood burning stove, housed in a feature stone fireplace.

The kitchen also leads to a dining room which includes bi-fold doors to a sheltered deck offering “fabulous views” over the Wye Valley.

The living room, in the 1990s extension, has solid oak flooring and a “stylish” marble fireplace inset with a wood burner.

The property also boasts a conservatory with “captivating” 180-degree views and French doors to a decked area and garden.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, plus the landing, which all have solid oak flooring.

The principal bedroom has a triple built-in wardrobe with solid oak doors, plus an en-suite with a Mandarin Stone washbasin, walk-in shower, and a freestanding bath.

The family bathroom includes a free-standing roll-top top bath and walk-in shower.

More photos of inside the property are available in the gallery at the top of this page.

Outside the property, along with the "superb" views of the Wye Valley, is “tasteful lighting” allowing the gardens to be used day or night.

There is also a paved terrace nestled among mature rhododendrons, accessed down stone steps from the cottage garden.

The garden nearest the kitchen includes a circular lawn, patio, and stone edged flower beds with an array of flowers and shrubs. There’s also a “lovely established” magnolia tree and an original well.

At the back of the property, there are a variety of mature shrubs and trees and a large poly-tunnel growing area.

Terraced lawns lead down to a wildflower area on the edge of the property's woodland.

Across the driveway from the farmhouse there is a large vegetable patch and a mature Bramley apple tree, plus more lawn.

Find the full details on the listing on Rightmove: bit.ly/45w2P1B