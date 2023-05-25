Best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16 were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan (Image: South Wales Police)

Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan. Picture: South Wales Police

Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, has said that the “police killed my son.”

A vigil for Kyrees and Harvey was held last night, days after riots in the aftermath of the crash in which locals threw rocks and fireworks at the police.

At the vigil Ms Sullivan told The Daily Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”

Kyrees and Harvey (Image: South Wales Police)Kyrees and Harvey. Picture: South Wales Police

A relative of Harvey last night told The Times: "If they see someone on a Sur-Ron (an e-bike brand), they think they are a drug dealer.

"The police told Harvey’s family that there were no police vehicles in the area, they didn’t get chased and there was no sighting of them. But there it is, it’s all in the videos.

“You could see the boys were panicking and trying to get away from them.”

In tribute released yesterday Kyrees’ family said the teenagers were “loved by not only their families but by their community.”

Whilst Harvey’s family said the 16-year-old “had a big heart.”

South Wales Police confirmed today that five males between the ages of 15 and 21 were detained in the early hours of Thursday and remain in custody.

Council workers cleaning up debris in Ely following a night of disorder (Image: PA)

Council workers cleaning up debris in Ely following a night of disorder. Picture: PA

It follows the arrest of four during the riot, including two 15-year-old boys from Ely and Llanrumney, a 16-year-old boy from Ely and a 15-year-old girl from Roath.

They were released pending further enquiries and remain on police bail.

Statement made by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon for South Wales Police

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said the police van, which had been following the boys, was the first to respond to the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone affected by this terrible incident,” she told a press conference.

“We can only begin to imagine the grief they are experiencing at this time. The families continue to be supported and updated by family liaison officers.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon of South Wales Police speaks to the media at a press conference at the force's HQ in Bridgend, about the fatal crash in Ely, Cardiff and riot that happened on Monday night (Image: PA)

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon of South Wales Police speaks to the media at a press conference at the force's HQ in Bridgend, about the fatal crash in Ely, Cardiff and riot that happened on Monday night. Picture: PA

She told reporters the pursuit began on Frank Road when the bike turned around after seeing the police van and was then followed by the officers who did not turn on their lights or sirens.

They turned into Stanway Road, which is closed to traffic at one end, and local residents believe Harvey and Kyrees carried on to pass through the bollards to avoid the police – forcing officers to turn into Howell Road and onto Grand Avenue to loop around the estate.

Ms Bacon said that at the time of the collision the van was in Grand Avenue – half a mile away from Snowden Road – and when officers learned of the collision they were on Cowbridge Road West and turned on their blue lights and headed to the scene.

“There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision and we believe there were no other vehicles involved in the incident,” she said.

“We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.

“We will provide them with all the information we have, and they will undertake an independent investigation.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into “any interaction” between the South Wales force and the teenagers prior to the crash.

Are electric bikes legal in Wales?





Electric bikes which are classified as ‘electrically assisted pedal cycles’, or EAPCs are legal to ride in Wales if they obey these key rules: