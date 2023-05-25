Leon Wells from Abertysswg received a sentence of 28 months in prison for breaching a serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court on 30 November 2020.

The 40-year-old, who has links to the Tredegar area, was released from prison on Friday, January 28, 2022, and has now recalled for breaching his licence conditions.

Leon Wells (Image: Gwent Police)

The police are now appealing for help to find him.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300170147.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”