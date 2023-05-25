Whitehall has consequently been closed and police have reportedly set up a cordon following the incident.

A man has been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, the police has said.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.

A vehicle has been driven into the gates of Downing Street and police have set up a cordon. ( Getty) (Image: PA)

A man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gates

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

PA has reported that images on social media show that a vehicle has crashed into the gates and is now surrounded by emergency vehicles.

It is understood that no one has been hurt.

PA is also reporting that large sections of Whitehall have been closed to the public and vehicles, with pedestrians being turned away from the main thoroughfare around Downing Street in central London.

It has also said that there is a significant police presence in the area.