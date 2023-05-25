Ex-Poundland shelf stacker Carl Silcox, 45, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowan.

She was found with serious internal injuries at his Caerphilly flat nearly three years ago.

The prosecution claims the defendant, an alcoholic, killed his casual girlfriend who was found dead at his home in Dol Yr Eos in Mornington Meadows.

The 43-year-old was discovered by paramedics and the police during the early hours of the morning of Sunday, October 18, 2020 after he’d called 999.

That would usually coincide with when he would receive his benefit payments and they’d had sex in the days before her death.

Miss Cowan was also a very heavy drinker and defence barrister John Benson KC suggested to the jury the two led “aimless existences” blighted by alcohol.

Jurors heard he has no previous convictions for domestic violence but does have an assault on a police officer and drink driving on his record.

Silcox, giving evidence in his defence, told the court he would never have harmed Miss Cowan and lover her.

He said: “I think I loved her more. She used to say we were like soulmates.”

Mr Benson asked him: “Did you ever hit her?”

The defendant answered: “No. I would have been too scared to.”

Silcox later added how he was afraid of her and her two brothers Adonis and Aaron.

One witness described the defendant, latterly of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, as being “meek and mild”.

Silcox said he wouldn’t drink in pubs because they were “too dear” and that he would buy alcohol from shops and often consume them on a bench overlooking Caerphilly Castle.

He revealed how he and Miss Cowan first met while they were employed at Poundland where she worked on the tills.

They were both unemployed at the time of her death.

The jury are set to resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.