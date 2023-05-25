POLICE have issued a fresh appeal to find a missing teenage girl.

Earlier this week South Wales Police appealed to find 14-year-old Jaeda, who was last seen in the Bridgend area on Monday.

She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a pierced nose. She has links to Neath Port Talbot and East Sussex.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting 2300165743.