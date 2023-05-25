Earlier this week South Wales Police appealed to find 14-year-old Jaeda, who was last seen in the Bridgend area on Monday.

#HELPUSFIND Jaeda, 14, is still missing and was last seen in #Bridgend on Monday.

We have obtained a more recent image where her hair is darker, as described.

She is 5ft 6" with long brown hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting 2300165743.