More recently, those who have moved in and out of 10 Downing Street include Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – Truss lived in the building for only 44 days.

Since October last year when Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership race, he became the newest PM to move in, as he joined Larry the cat in the neighbourhood.

But what do we know about the other houses on London’s famous street and who else lives there?

Welcome news that the energy price cap is coming down, reducing energy bills from July by nearly £430 on average per year.



It marks a major milestone in our work to halve inflation. https://t.co/9XSTKIyMrx — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 25, 2023

Who lives at 9 Downing Street?





Originally, it would be the Chief Whip of the Conservative party who lives at 9 Downing Street.

However, it has been used as a separate address to 10 Downing Street since 2001 for various government functions.

For example, in 2020 it was a location used to provide a multi-million-pound press conference room for coronavirus updates during the pandemic, The Metro reported.

Who lives at 11 Downing Street?





The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer and Second Lord of the Treasury lives at 11 Downing Street which is currently Jeremy Hunt.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in October last year after replacing Kwasi Kwarteng.

Who lives in the other buildings on Downing Street?





In total, there are around 20 buildings on the street with many being used for other purposes instead of residential homes.

The government took over 1-8 Downing Street and demolished them in 1824.

This was to allow the formation of the Privy Council Office, Board of Trade and Treasury offices.

15–20 Downing Street has also been demolished and 15-16 used to house the Foreign Office.