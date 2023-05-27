ZOHAR ALI, 26, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY BARNBY, 32, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Ty Coch Road on November 18, 2022.

He was fined £120.

RACHEL AYRISS, 55, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed after ‘grooming 12-year-old girl’

JASON EVANS, 46, of Lliswerry Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted stealing two packets of Gillette razors and clothes from Tesco on June 22, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs, £55.98 in compensation and a £26 surcharge.

DAVID ILES, 61, of Torlais Street, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED ZAFEER RAZA, 31, of Ludlow Close, Newport must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

BETHANY LOUISE SINGLETON, 30, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS LAPPING, 40, of Armoury Hill, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a hunting knife in public, possession of a lock knife in public and assault by beating on February 2.

He was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a five-year restraining order and must pay £250 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.