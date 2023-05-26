Andrew Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport is accused of killing him in the city on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The defendant's trial was due to start on June 6 but it has been pushed back by one day to June 7.

Mr Ball was discovered by Gwent Police outside a property in Heron Way at around 4.40pm and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Southwood was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Following his death last summer, Mr Ball’s family said in a statement: “We are extremely shocked at what has happened. It feels so unreal.

“He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”