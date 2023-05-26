Nigel Carter, 54, was last seen on Wednesday, May 24 near Brynderwen Road, Newport.

This last sighting was at around 8pm.

Gwent Police are now concerned for his welfare.

Mr Carter is described as around 5 ft 9” tall of slim build with grey and pink hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red tracksuit with yellow trainers.

He also has links to the Cardiff area.

Help police find Nigel Carter

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300169558," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"Nigel is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."