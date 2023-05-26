Gwent Police are now appealling for CCTV and dashcam footage to help them in their investigation.

The police received a report of a crash on the road between Tredegar and Abertysswg, at around 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday, May 25).

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The collision involved a motorbike and a bicycle.

The rider of the motorbike is reported to have left the scene after the crash.

The motorbike in question is believed to be dark in colour with yellow and orange details.

A 17-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Help Gwent Police investigate hit-and-run near Tredegar

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using the road between Tredegar and Abertysswg, between 3pm and 4pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300170711 with any details."ernatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.