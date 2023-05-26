The online delivery company has revealed a series of money-saving food and drinks deals at the likes of Co-Op, Pho, Asda and Morrisons to mark the Spring Bank Holiday.

Whether you're out and about or lounging on the sofa, here are all the deals you can take advantage of this May 29.

What Deliveroo restaurant deals are available this Bank Holiday?





Pho, Rosa Thai and Pizza Hut are among the brands giving their customers discounts through Deliveroo over the Bank Holiday.

These discounts are available from Friday, May 26 until Monday, May 29

The full list of Deliveroo deals includes:

Pho, nationwide - Free delivery when you spend £20 or more

Rosa’s Thai, nationwide - Free sweetcorn patties (usually £7) when you spend £25 or more

Pizza Hut, nationwide - Free wedges (usually £4.49) when you spend £25 or more

LEON, nationwide - Free Free arancini (5 pieces) (usually £6.89) when you spend £25 or more

Kaspa’s, selected stores - Save 20% on the full food and drinks menu when you spend £20 or more

What Deliveroo grocery deals are available this Bank Holiday?





Supermarkets like Asda, Waitrose, Co-Op and more have a free delivery promotion among other exciting price drops and offers.

The full list of Deliveroo deals includes:

Asda, One Stop, Co-op and Morrisons have priced-matched hundreds of bank holiday essentials to in-store prices

Free delivery on all groceries from Waitrose, Morrisons, Co-op and Sainsbury’s when you spend £30 or more

Get 2 for £3 on Co-op’s moreish picnic nibbles, including Co-op Sweet Chilli Houmous, Co-op Sun Soaked Tomatoes and Co-op Soured Cream and Chive Dip.

Get 2 for £6 on Waitrose Summer deli deals, including Waitrose Summer Roasted Garlic Aioli with Lemon & Parsley, Waitrose Summer Cheese & Pickle Palmiers and Waitrose Summer Sweet Chilli Jam Pork Sausage Rolls.

Get 25% off selected Rose Wine at Waitrose, and bag yourself some bargain bottles, including Whispering Angel.

Morrisons are offering up to 20% off Picnic food on Deliveroo (offer lasts until Monday, 29th May), perfect for bank holiday get-togethers with family and friends.

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps. Price drop from £1.20 to 95p, saving you 25p

Morrisons The Best Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps. Price drop from £1.20 to 95p, saving you 25p

Morrisons The Best Sea Salt & Vinegar Crisps. Price drop from £2.25 to £1.80, saving you 45p

Morrisons The Best Raspberry Lemonade. Price drop from £2.25 to £1.80, saving you 45p

Morrisons The Best Sicilian Lemondate. Price drop from £2.25 to £1.80, saving you 45p

Morrisons The Best Elderflower Presse. Price drop from £2.25 to £1.80, saving you 45p

For more information, visit the Deliveroo website.