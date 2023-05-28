NATHAN ANDREW JOHNSTON, 19, of Fairfax Close, Newport must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAUREN FARR, 26, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran must pay £629 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATASHA MORGAN, 23, of Bristol Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £638 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Drunken woman put neighbours’ lives in danger after she set fire to her flat

ZAC MORGAN, 18, of School Street, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Heolddu Comprehensive School, Bargoed on January 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN LEONARD, 32, of Forge Lane, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Abergavenny Road, Blaenavon on December 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DELWAR RAMZAN, 45, of Oakfield Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at the Coldra on December 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ANTHONY MESSORE, 44, of Tudor Woods, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 eastbound on December 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART HARES, 36, of Marshfield Court, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on New Year's Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY JOHN SMITH, 47, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Park Hill, Tredegar on December 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.