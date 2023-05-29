ANNE HOWE, 64, of Wintour Close, Chepstow was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis on March 2.

She was fined £627 and must pay a £251 surcharge and £120 costs.

ANNE-MARIE MULCOCK, 58, of Trent Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARCUS WILLIAMS, 31, of Moor Street, Chepstow was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of prosecco worth £22 from Marks & Spencer on May 14, two bottles of wine worth £20 from Marks & Spencer on May 15 and two bottles of vodka and a bottle of brandy worth £100.50 from Tesco on May 16.

He must pay a £48 surcharge and £42 in compensation.

LUKE RICHARD ANDREW DAVIES, 36, of Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 89mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 westbound on January 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON COLE, 44, of Mall Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was fined £162 after he admitted harassment between September 27 and November 2 last year.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay a £65 surcharge.

SARAH ELLEN BAGNALL, 41, of Church Road, Llanishen, Monmouthshire must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on January 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN GILLGRASS, 60, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Cefn Crescent on New Year’s Day.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN HUMPHREYS, 36, of Three Elms Close, Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on New Road, Ystrad Mynach on December 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.