We put together a list of seven beer gardens across Gwent in great locations which are perfect to soak up the sun.

The Anchor Inn – Tintern

This pub has a large beer garden that is perfect for adults who have children as it has a play area and great views of the famous Tintern Abbey.

The pub is in the Wye Valley on the Wales-England boarder in Chepstow.

Where: 2 Saint Mary Street, Tintern, Chepstow.

The Potters – Newport

Soak up the sun on their rooftop terrace which has great views of the cit,y with outdoor screens to enjoy sporting events.

The pub is one of few original pubs left in the city centre.

Where: 22-24 Upper Dock Street, Newport.

The Star on the Hill - Usk

This cosy 16th century inn has a large beer garden with fantastic views of the Monmouthshire country and Bannau Brycheiniog - also known as the Brecon Beacons.

The beer garden can be enjoyed in all seasons, with three open-log fires sit around with a drink.

Where: LLanfihangel, Tor-Y-Mynydd, Usk.

The Whistle Inn – Blaenavon

A real hidden gem, this pub is perfect for families as it has a large beer garden with a children’s play park with countryside views.

It even has a campsite for those looking to enjoy an overnight or weekend break.

Where: Garn Yr Erw, Blaenavon, Pontypool.

St Julian Inn – Newport

This traditional pub has plenty of outdoor seating with stunning views of the county across the River Usk and fields of the historic town of Caerleon.

The pub is on the main road from Newport through Caerleon.

Where: Caerleon Road, Newport.

The Pod – Newport

This gin and cocktail bar is the perfect location to enjoy a cocktail with luxury pods and outdoor seating that have lovely views of the city.

The pub overlooks the River Usk and Riverfront theatre along with the city skyline.

Where: Rodney Road, Newport.

Tredegar Arms - Bassaleg

This pub has a large beer garden with a marquee and children’s play area with families able to enjoy a refreshing pint while their children play safely.

The pub also has decent car parking spaces and is next door to church.

Where: Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg.