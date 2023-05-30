NINE Gwent mums have been fined thousands of pounds collectively for not sending their children to school.
The women from Newport and Blaenau Gwent were prosecuted by their local councils and brought before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
- A 54-year-old mother from Newport was fined £220 and must pay an £88 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A Newport mum, age not disclosed, was fined £220 and must pay an £88 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A 44-year-old woman from Abertillery was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
- An Abertillery mother, 36, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A Tredegar mother, age not disclosed, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A Blaenau Gwent mum, 57, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A Brynmawr woman, age not disclosed, was fined £220 and must pay an £88 surcharge and £120 costs.
- An Abertillery mum, age not disclosed, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
- A Blaenau Gwent woman, age not disclosed, was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £120 costs.
