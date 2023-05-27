Tenby ranked 19th on the list compiled by research from travel site Omio using Tripadvisor data.

The research ranked UK locations based on the number of fish and chip shops, the average rating and the average number of reviews.

Plockton in Scotland was named best spot in the UK to get fish and chips, while St Ives (Cornwall) and Lochinver (Scotland) round out the top three.

Top 20 best seaside locations for fish and chips in the UK

According to research by Omio these are the top 20 best locations in the UK to get fish and chips:

1. Plockton - Scottish Highlands

2. St Ives - Cornwall

3. Lochinver - Scottish Highlands

4. Portmeirion - Gwynedd

5. Crosby - Merseyside

6. Robin Hoods Bay - North Yorkshire

7. Barton-on-Sea - Hampshire

8. Pittenweem - Fife

9. Southwold - Suffolk

10. Margate - Kent

11. Hastings - Sussex

12. Ilfracombe - Devon

13. Porthmadog - Gwynedd

14. Shanklin - Isle of Wight

15. Folkestone - Kent

16. Tynemouth - North Tyneside

17. Llandudno - Conwy

18. Bournemouth - Dorset

19. Tenby - Pembrokeshire

20. New Brighton - Merseyside

According to Tripadvisor the best places to get fish and chips in Tenby include Billycan (4.5 stars from 787 reviews) and Tenbys Fish and Chips (4.5 stars from 525 reviews).