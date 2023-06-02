A dog died at Newport Golf Club on Monday, May 22, after being bitten by an adder in the nearby woodlands. Now the animal charity is advising dog walkers what to do if they are faced with the snake.

Adders are Britain’s only venomous snake; dogs can be more vulnerable to attacks as the snakes prefer to avoid humans.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Our sympathies go out to the owners of the dog who sadly died after being bitten – it must have been awfully distressing for them.

“Adders prefer open habitats such as heathland, moorland, and woodland where they will hunt small mammals and lizards.

“Their bites can be very dangerous to pets, particularly if the animal is bitten on the face. The bites can cause swelling, bleeding or fever, and dogs being walked in adder habitats during spring and summer are more at risk.

“Animals with suspected adder bites should be kept as quiet and calm as possible and examined urgently by a vet.

“Dogs are naturally very curious, but if you see your dog near an adder, we advise that you distract your dog away from the snake and put them on a lead to avoid any injuries.

“We advise anyone worried about dogs being bitten to avoid the areas that adders commonly prefer particularly during summer months, to minimise risk of bites.”

Adders are most active between April and July, which is the time most bites have been reported. The snake is grey/brown with a V-shape marking on their head along with a dark zig zag pattern on their back.

What to do if you or your dog have been bitten by an adder.

For dogs: it is common to be bit on the face, neck, or leg. If your dog is bitten by an adder, you should keep it warm and still as possible to prevent spreading of venom.

You should also carry your dog as this will help prevent the venom from circulating further around the body along with bathing the wound in cold water.

For people: If you or your child has been bitten by an adder, stay calm and keep the part of your body that was bitten as still as you can.

You should lie in the recovery position if possible, while removing any jewellery and loosening clothing near the bite incase of swelling.

You should take paracetamol for any pain and try to remember the colour and pattern of the snake to tell the doctor.

Avoid going near the snake to try and catch it or kill it and dont tie anything tightly around the part of body where bite is.

The NHS also advise not to suck or cut the poison out of the bite and not to take aspirin or ibuprofen as it will make bleeding worse.