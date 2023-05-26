Dale Mason, 39, of Brynfedw, Bedwas, was sentenced in Newport Crown Court today, Friday, after being convicted of two counts of assault and two more of strangulation.

The court heard how the victim and defendant had been in an on-off relationship since 2016.

In September 2022, the relationship appeared to have stabilised. However, the victim later described being afraid of Mason's “unpredictable” behaviour.

Then, in November, the victim was at her home when her teenage son and his friend came round.

While they were upstairs, the victim returned downstairs where Mason was present.

The court heard that Mason began making “vile” comments, accusing her of flirting with the 15-year-old friend.

That night, as she went to bed, she could hear Mason throwing things all over the house and shouting.

She was later woken by the sound of the defendant throwing Christmas presents down the stairs.

He swung a carrier bag containing a vase at her. It struck her in the face.

When he was arrested, Mason said: “I’ve done nothing wrong, I promise.

“This is ridiculous.”

The second incident occurred on March 1.

The couple were in contact once again and the victim went out to the Cwtch bar in Caerphilly at about 7pm.

This followed an argument about Mason’s use of dating websites.

When the victim returned home to change they argued again.

Mason grabbed her by the throat and lifted her off the floor.

The victim described being shaken and upset.

The third incident occurred shortly afterwards – on March 6.

After an argument about issues with the television signal, Mason grabbed his victim by the throat again, after pushing her to the chest.

A male passer-by shouted “don’t you put your hands on her”, causing Mason to release his grip and he left the scene.

He initially denied assaulting her, but issued a guilty plea on the morning of the trial before witnesses could give evidence.

A victim impact statement was read out in court, in which the woman described how Mason's abuse had affected her.

"Since being with him I’m an emotional mess," it read.

"My anxiety is still high.

"I became physically and emotionally exhausted. I’m awaiting physiotherapy. Now there is just pain in my back.

"My relationship with my children has broken down."

Gareth Williams, defending, said: "Mason has never been to prison before.

"He had to stop working after an accident, which led to depression and anxiety and saw him spiral.

"He also says he suffers from PTSD after witnessing domestic abuse as a child."

Mason was sentenced to 18 months impisonment for each of the strangulation offences - to run concurrently with one another.

He received two further concurrent sentences for the two assaults - of one month each.

A restraining order was also imposed, which would remain in place for five years.