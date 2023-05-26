Jason Griffiths, 51, from Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly died following a traffic collision on Cowbridge Road, Pontyclun on Tuesday, May 23.

His family said: “Jason was our everything, he was a husband, father, son, brother and grandfather and has been taken far too early.

“You will forever live on in our hearts and never be forgotten.

“Nothing can explain the loss we are feeling right now.

“He was such a friendly person and had a heart of gold. He would do what he could to help anyone.

“He will be missed very much by his loving wife and family.”

His son Ben said: “Dad you will be sadly missed, not enough words can describe the sadness and loss I am feeling right now.

“The sudden loss of a loving father is beyond words. I will love you forever and I miss you so much.”

His mother Ann said: “My boy Jason, we will miss you so much.

“You were a loving son, brother and father. you were kind and caring and you will be missed deeply every day.”

Mr Griffiths worked at the Vale Resort as a maintenance assistant.

Stephen Leeke, the managing director there, said: “We were extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic accident involving Jason, one of our valued members of staff.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family at this very difficult time.”

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward, quoting reference 2300167626.

