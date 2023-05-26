A CHRISTENING necklace and a handbag were reportedly stolen in a burglary at an address in Chepstow.

The burglarly happened in Somerset Way yesterday, Thursday, May 25.

The missing Christening necklace. Picture: Gwent Police

Police are now looking for a man in his 20 who was seen near the property between 10am and midday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting 2300169416, you can also DM the force.