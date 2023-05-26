Both lanes of Malpas Road heading away from Newport city centre towards junction 26 of the M4 will be closed from 10pm tonight, May 26, until the morning of Tuesday, May 30.

The road is being closed while Newport City Council carries out tree works safety works on the Monmouthshire to Brecon Canal.

A notice on the council's website says: "The section bordering Malpas Road by Barrack Hill allotments is still pending completion. This necessitates a two-lane closure on the outbound side of Malpas Road."

The work is part of an ongoing project felling trees affected by ash dieback disease.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “It is anticipated that this operation will affect the flow of traffic on Malpas Road approaching junction 26 of the M4 from Newport City Centre.

“The work is being undertaken the bank holiday weekend with the aim to minimise disruption as much as possible.”