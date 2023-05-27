According to PA Media, parts of the UK could see some of the hottest temperatures of 2023 this weekend.

Monmouth is set to reach highs of 23C on Saturday, according to BBC Weather predictions, which is the same as Barcelona.

Both the Met Office and BBC Weather have predicted warm and dry conditions across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27-29), especially in the south west and southern areas of Wales.

South Wales, including Newport, Cwmbran and Monmouth, is set for sunshine for large chunks of the weekend with temperatures reaching the low 20s.

What will the weather be like this Bank Holiday weekend across South Wales?





Will we see more sunshine this Bank Holiday weekend? ☀️



Watch our latest weekend forecast with Alex ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uZLQ4EXvHa — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2023

The Met Office has predicted dry and warm conditions for the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27 - 29).

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa.

"Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20s for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales.”

The predicted weather forecast from BBC Weather for this weekend is:

Newport

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 9C

10am - 14C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 21C

7pm - 20C

10pm - 15C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 13C

7am - 12C

10am - 16C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 20C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 15C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 11C

7am - 9C

10am - 13C

1pm - 16C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 13C

Cwmbran

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 8C

10am - 14C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 21C

7pm - 20C

10pm - 14C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 12C

7am - 12C

10am - 17C

1pm - 19C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 14C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 10C

7am - 8C

10am - 13C

1pm - 16C

7pm - 16C

10pm - 11C

Making plans for the bank holiday weekend? You can check what the weather will be like where you are here: https://t.co/JZrT3yCI0n



📷 #BBCWeatherWatcher Paul Williams, Armagh, Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/GIEeDJLcjC — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) May 25, 2023

Monmouth

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 8C

10am - 15C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 22C

7pm - 21C

10pm - 15C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 12C

7am - 11C

10am - 17C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 20C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 14C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 10C

7am - 8C

10am - 13C

1pm - 16C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 12C

Blackwood

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 9C

10am - 14C

1pm - 18C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 14C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 12C

7am - 12C

10am - 16C

1pm - 18C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 13C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 9C

7am - 8C

10am - 11C

1pm - 14C

7pm - 14C

10pm - 10C

Ebbw Vale

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 9C

10am - 14C

1pm - 17C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 13C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 11C

7am - 12C

10am - 15C

1pm - 17C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 12C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 9C

7am - 8C

10am - 11C

1pm - 13C

7pm - 14C

10pm - 10C

Barry

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 10C

10am - 15C

1pm - 19C

5pm - 21C

7pm - 20C

10pm - 14C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 13C

7am - 13C

10am - 17C

1pm - 19C

4pm - 21C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 15C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 11C

7am - 9C

10am - 14C

1pm - 16C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 12C

Penarth

Saturday (May 27)

7am - 10C

10am - 14C

1pm - 18C

5pm - 20C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 15C

Sunday (May 28)

1am - 13C

7am - 13C

10am - 17C

1pm - 19C

7pm - 19C

10pm - 14C

Monday (May 29)

1am - 12C

7am - 10C

10am - 13C

1pm - 16C

7pm - 17C

10pm - 13C

For full weather forecasts visit BBC Weather or for tips on how to stay cool during warmer weather visit the Met Office website.