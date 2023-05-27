Summer is well and truly here with parts of South Wales set to be as hot as Barcelona this Bank Holiday weekend.
According to PA Media, parts of the UK could see some of the hottest temperatures of 2023 this weekend.
Monmouth is set to reach highs of 23C on Saturday, according to BBC Weather predictions, which is the same as Barcelona.
Both the Met Office and BBC Weather have predicted warm and dry conditions across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27-29), especially in the south west and southern areas of Wales.
South Wales, including Newport, Cwmbran and Monmouth, is set for sunshine for large chunks of the weekend with temperatures reaching the low 20s.
What will the weather be like this Bank Holiday weekend across South Wales?
Will we see more sunshine this Bank Holiday weekend? ☀️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2023
Watch our latest weekend forecast with Alex ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uZLQ4EXvHa
The Met Office has predicted dry and warm conditions for the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27 - 29).
Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.
“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa.
"Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20s for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales.”
The predicted weather forecast from BBC Weather for this weekend is:
Newport
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 9C
10am - 14C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 21C
7pm - 20C
10pm - 15C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 13C
7am - 12C
10am - 16C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 20C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 15C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 11C
7am - 9C
10am - 13C
1pm - 16C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 13C
Cwmbran
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 8C
10am - 14C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 21C
7pm - 20C
10pm - 14C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 12C
7am - 12C
10am - 17C
1pm - 19C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 14C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 10C
7am - 8C
10am - 13C
1pm - 16C
7pm - 16C
10pm - 11C
Making plans for the bank holiday weekend? You can check what the weather will be like where you are here: https://t.co/JZrT3yCI0n— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) May 25, 2023
📷 #BBCWeatherWatcher Paul Williams, Armagh, Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/GIEeDJLcjC
Monmouth
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 8C
10am - 15C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 22C
7pm - 21C
10pm - 15C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 12C
7am - 11C
10am - 17C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 20C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 14C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 10C
7am - 8C
10am - 13C
1pm - 16C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 12C
Blackwood
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 9C
10am - 14C
1pm - 18C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 14C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 12C
7am - 12C
10am - 16C
1pm - 18C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 13C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 9C
7am - 8C
10am - 11C
1pm - 14C
7pm - 14C
10pm - 10C
Ebbw Vale
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 9C
10am - 14C
1pm - 17C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 13C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 11C
7am - 12C
10am - 15C
1pm - 17C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 12C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 9C
7am - 8C
10am - 11C
1pm - 13C
7pm - 14C
10pm - 10C
Barry
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 10C
10am - 15C
1pm - 19C
5pm - 21C
7pm - 20C
10pm - 14C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 13C
7am - 13C
10am - 17C
1pm - 19C
4pm - 21C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 15C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 11C
7am - 9C
10am - 14C
1pm - 16C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 12C
Penarth
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 10C
10am - 14C
1pm - 18C
5pm - 20C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 15C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 13C
7am - 13C
10am - 17C
1pm - 19C
7pm - 19C
10pm - 14C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 12C
7am - 10C
10am - 13C
1pm - 16C
7pm - 17C
10pm - 13C
For full weather forecasts visit BBC Weather or for tips on how to stay cool during warmer weather visit the Met Office website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here