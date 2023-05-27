Daniel Green, 31, from Hillside in Blaenavon, has been jailed for attempted robbery and dangerous driving.

At 9pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2022, Green's victim, Gary Jones, was using an ATM outside Asda in Cwmbran.

After withdrawing £110 in cash, he felt a hand grab his wrist.

Green pulled Mr Jones’ coat over his head so that he couldn’t see. However, Mr Jones managed to get away.

A security guard appeared and Green fled the scene.

CCTV from the scene was provided by police. In it, Green is described as having been seen to hide before grabbing Mr Jones.

The next day, Green visited the store again. The security guard recognised him from the night before and asked him to leave.

Green admitted to the guard that he had been “off my nut” at the time of the robbery attempt.

At the time of his arrest, Green claimed he could not remember the night in question.

Then, on January 13 of this year, police were searching for a red Ford Fiesta in the early hours of the morning. Green was a wanted man at that time.

The vehicle was spotted being driven towards Brynmawr. Officers signalled for Green to stop, but he didn’t, and a pursuit ensued.

A Stinger was deployed, but Green still managed to drive the wrong way around two roundabouts with flat tyres.

Police were eventually able to surround the vehicle. After stopping, the defendant made a break for it, jumping over a fence into some bushes. He was soon detained.

It turned out that he was also driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Despite the defence’s case that Green had a “genuine possibility of rehabilitation”, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the attempted robbery.

He was also sentenced to a further six months for the dangerous driving offence. The sentences will be served consecutively.

He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.