Joshua Williams, 20, from Newport and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, were sentenced at the city’s crown court.

They both pleaded guilty to committing the robbery in Cwmbran on June 22 last year,

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told Williams, of Stamford Court and the youth: “You approached your vulnerable victim, you put your hoods up, you tried to scare him, you robbed him of his wallet and initially his phone, although you did return that in exchange for his Kindle.

“The offence you committed is a serious one.

“If circumstances were different, if you were older, you would be going to prison.”

MORE NEWS: Tributes paid to grandfather 'with a heart of gold’ tragically killed in crash

Williams was sentenced to a 24-month community order and has to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The boy, who is from Cwmbran, was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order and made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Before they left the dock, Recorder Philpotts warned the defendants: “You are both lucky, but you won't be lucky again.