JoJo Maman Bébé's warehouse in Oxwich Road is to close on the second week of July, according to one worker who has been made redundant.

The Newport employee, who wished to stay anonymous said a series of redundancies have been made throughout this week and "hundreds of jobs have been lost".

JoJo Maman Bébé was founded in Newport in 1993, and last year was bought out by joint investment partners Davidson and Kempner and Next Retail PLC.

The company did not confirm how many jobs were at risk, but said it has entered a "period of re-structure and change, with several redundancies proposed across the company as a result" and has "secured new offices in Newport".

The former employee said: “Well over 100 jobs have been lost, we were told six months ago that we would be leaving and they kept us well informed.

“They are keeping 30 employees and are shutting on the second week of July; the next closest warehouse is in Doncaster.

“I have worked there for 12-and-a-half years and find it so sad that there are more job losses in South Wales, especially after what’s happened in Abergavenny and Abertillery recently.

“My final day was on Thursday, May 25, and most people are finishing this week.”

The closure comes as a blow to South Wales in a month where Tillery Valley Foods in Abertillery annouced they have entered administration and Avara Foods in Abergavenny announced their proposal to shut the Abergavenny factory in autumn 2023.

A JoJo Maman Bébé spokesman told the Argus the company is working with elected employee representatives to minimise the impact of the restructure, and to ensure the best outcome for all those affected.

The spokesman said: "Store systems, delivery, warehouse services and customer services going forward will be provided by Next’s Total Platform operations based in Yorkshire.

"We have secured new offices in Newport; part of our Head Office team will be based there alongside other colleagues who will continue to work at our London office.

"The changes have been designed to ensure the brand remains profitable and viable for many years ahead and will maintain a presence in the local Newport area."

According to the company those who have been redundant have received training in CV writing, interview skills practice, securing funded training, and all have had time to attend local job fairs.