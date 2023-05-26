A LARGE police presence was spotted in a Gwent town earlier this week.
South Wales Police have told the Argus officers were investigating the theft of a car from outside an address in the Llanrumney area of Cardiff, which was reported around 5.15pm on Tuesday May 23.
The vehicle was located at around 1.15pm the following day, May 24 at Caldicot Rugby Club.
Police investigations into the matter continue.
