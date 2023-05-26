Those looking to getaway for the bank holiday may be stuck in traffic due to a broken down crane in Chepstow.
According to travellers 'no cars are moving' due to a 'broken down crane by Bulwark Corner’ in Chepstow.
Facebook user Helen Child Villiers said she was stuck in the Tesco Express on Denbigh Drive due to the traffic chaos in the area.
There is an increased amount of people on the roads today due to the upcoming bank holiday.
Newport bus is warning of significant delays on all Newport bus services due to M4 congestion.
