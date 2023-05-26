Many dates in the UK will not be going ahead and the news comes as the "Queen of Ballads" had previously postponed her planned performances after publicly revealing that she had been diagnosed with a health condition known as stiff-person syndrome.

In a post on Instagram, Celine gave an update and told her 5.9 million followers that with "tremendous disappointment" she will be unable to perform on her world tour.

She said: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"

The statement also revealed that she has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing and she is working hard on her recovery.

Celine Dion cancels UK Courage tour dates - how to get a refund

The global star was meant to be performing in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in April 2024.

The website also suggests that tickets purchased for the cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale.

For ticket inquiries, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.

On her official website, Celine added: “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again! – Celine xx…”

What is stiff-person syndrome?





Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare, progressive neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes.

Some symptoms may include:

Stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs

Greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms

Over time people with SPS may develop hunched-over postures and some may be unable to walk or move.

Many fall frequently because they do not have the normal reflexes to catch themselves and this can lead to serious injuries.

People with SPS may be afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a car horn, can trigger spasms and falls.