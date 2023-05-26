Tyler Herbert-Morgan who has been reported as missing was last seen in Caerphilly town centre in the evening of Wednesday 24 May.

Tyler,18, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and Nike Air Max trainers.

Tyler Herbert-Morgan was last seen on Wednesday (Image: Gwent Police)

Tyler Herbert-Morgan was last seen on Wednesday. Picture: Gwent Police

The 18-year-old is described as 6ft 2”, of slim build with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300159037.