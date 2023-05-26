THE POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager who was last seen days ago.
Tyler Herbert-Morgan who has been reported as missing was last seen in Caerphilly town centre in the evening of Wednesday 24 May.
Tyler,18, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and Nike Air Max trainers.
Tyler Herbert-Morgan was last seen on Wednesday. Picture: Gwent Police
The 18-year-old is described as 6ft 2”, of slim build with curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Tyler is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that he is safe and well.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300159037.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here