Advice has been issued to anyone that has bought or consumed the particular item.

The product in question is 'OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese' which may contain milk that is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk (Image: Asda)

Asda issues recall on OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese product to customers

Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Certain foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

People with a milk or dairy allergy experience symptoms because their immune system reacts as though milk and other dairy products are a dangerous invader.

This reaction can cause hives, an upset stomach, vomiting, bloody stools, and even anaphylactic shock — a life-threatening allergic response.

Asda recalled the product from customers and contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.

The FSA (Food Standards Agency) states: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

"For more information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101."

The pack size is 400g and the use by date is: 1 June 2023, 2 June 2023, and 3 June 2023.