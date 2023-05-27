A MAN has been found not guilty after he was accused of raping and sexual assaulting a woman.
Paywend Ali, 20, of Alexandra Road, Newport was cleared by a jury.
He was acquitted following a trial that was held at the city’s crown court.
Mr Ali had been accused of assaulting the woman in Newport on October 16 last year and had denied the allegations.
