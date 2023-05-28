A 52-YEAR-OLD man has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with possession of 2kg of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mohammed Yamin, of Adeline Street, Newport is accused of the committing the alleged offence in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on May 22.

Yamin is due to appear in the crown court next month on June 21.

Isobelle Thompson represented the defendant and Rob Simkins appeared for the prosecution.