AN ELEGANT and modern five-bedroom property has come on the market in Newport.
The stunning property which has been maintained to the ‘highest standard’ is situated on Waterloo Road Newport.
The house which has two sitting rooms and a 'large garden' is situated opposite Belle Vue Park, perfect for an evening summer stroll.
The 'large garden.' Picture: Haart, Newport
Haart Newport is managing the sale and have placed a guide price of £450,000.
The present owners have ‘cared for the property’ and upon arrival to the house you will be greeted with ‘private off-road parking at the front of the property for two cars.’
Entering the home leads, you into a secure hallway area with original stained-glass windows and ‘beautiful tiled flooring which is in immaculate condition.’
The front sitting room features a ‘bay window overlooking the front, high ceilings, original flooring and skirting boards.’
Front sitting room. Picture: Haart, Newport
The second sitting room has a bay window overlooking the rear garden area. The listing says: "Both rooms have plenty of space to sit all the family and would make a perfect space to host guests whilst showing them around your forever home".
As you make you way to the kitchen you will find a downstairs toilet.
The kitchen which has been opened up allowing for a kitchen diner has tiled flooring throughout with a modern style industrial kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Picture: Haart, Newport
Upstairs there are five "great-sized bedrooms".
The fifth bedroom has a door leading out to the balcony, it is currently used as an office.
Balcony with views over Belle Vue Park. Picture: Haart, Newport
With its original flooring the master bedroom has a bay window with lovely views overlooking Belle Vue Park.
At the rear of the property, you will find the third bedroom.
Master bedroom. Picture: Haart, Newport
The listing says: "The bathroom is sure to suit anybody as you have a modern suite with a freestanding WC, hand basin and bath with overhead shower".
Inside the bathroom. Picture: Haart, Newport
It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 603498.
