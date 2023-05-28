The stunning property which has been maintained to the ‘highest standard’ is situated on Waterloo Road Newport.

The house which has two sitting rooms and a 'large garden' is situated opposite Belle Vue Park, perfect for an evening summer stroll.

The 'large garden' (Image: Haart, Newport)

Haart Newport is managing the sale and have placed a guide price of £450,000.

The present owners have ‘cared for the property’ and upon arrival to the house you will be greeted with ‘private off-road parking at the front of the property for two cars.’

Entering the home leads, you into a secure hallway area with original stained-glass windows and ‘beautiful tiled flooring which is in immaculate condition.’

The front sitting room features a ‘bay window overlooking the front, high ceilings, original flooring and skirting boards.’

Front sitting room (Image: Haart, Newport)

The second sitting room has a bay window overlooking the rear garden area. The listing says: "Both rooms have plenty of space to sit all the family and would make a perfect space to host guests whilst showing them around your forever home".

As you make you way to the kitchen you will find a downstairs toilet.

The kitchen which has been opened up allowing for a kitchen diner has tiled flooring throughout with a modern style industrial kitchen.

The modern kitchen (Image: Haart, Newport)

Upstairs there are five "great-sized bedrooms".

The fifth bedroom has a door leading out to the balcony, it is currently used as an office.

Balcony with views over Belle Vue Park (Image: Haart, Newport)

With its original flooring the master bedroom has a bay window with lovely views overlooking Belle Vue Park.

At the rear of the property, you will find the third bedroom.

Master bedroom (Image: Haart, Newport)

The listing says: "The bathroom is sure to suit anybody as you have a modern suite with a freestanding WC, hand basin and bath with overhead shower".

Brought to the market by Haart Newport the "stunning" house is on the market with a guide price of £450,000.

Inside the bathroom (Image: Haart, Newport)

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 603498.