Working with communities, they ensure that essential services are delivered to the public, such as the disposal of waste, the delivery of social care, as well as the housing needs of residents and schooling.

Operating alongside council officers, there are also hundreds of members elected every five years, tasked with the role of representing the people of the borough, providing leadership to local communities, and voting on policy, planning, and regulation decisions.

It is a role that has a massive impact on the lives of all residents - but how much can local councillors across Wales expect to get paid for it?

While council officers will receive an annual wage for their work, elected members are provided with an allowance to help them carry out their day to day activities instead.

The amount given depends on a number of factors, such as the individuals level of seniority - for example if they are a leader or deputy leader, the responsibilities they have, such as managing a cabinet portfolio, or even the area in which they live.

When it comes to figures in Wales, councillors are currently divided in to three recommended payment categories A, B, and C, with each local authority setting the rate for councillor allowances in line with an annual review carried out by the independent remuneration panel.

Here is the breakdown of councillors pay across Wales, from the Independent Remuneration Panel’s annual report for 2023/2024:

Group A: Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea

Basic salary payable to all elected members: £17,600;

Leader of the largest opposition group: £26,400;

Committee chairmen and women, civic head and presiding officer (if remunerated): £26,400;

Executive members: £39,600;

Deputy leaders: £46,200;

Leaders: £66,000.

Group B: Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Newport, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham

Basic salary payable to all elected members: £17,600;

Leader of the largest opposition group: £26,400;

Committee chairman and women, civic head and presiding officer (if remunerated): £26,400;

Executive members: £35,640;

Deputy leader: £41,580;

Leader: £59,400.

Group C: Blaenau Gwent, Ceredigion, Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Isle of Anglesey