Many of those gathered held blue balloons and wore white T-shirts adorned with pictures of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their Sur-Ron electric bike crashed in Ely, Cardiff on Monday evening.

The local police and crime commissioner denied South Wales Police officers had been following the teenagers but CCTV footage emerged contradicting that claim.

The mothers of the teenagers have asked that there be no people on Sur-Ron bikes at the vigil on Snowden Road.

The PA news agency also understands that the families have requested the police are not present.

Dozens of blue and orange flares have been lit as the families of Harvey and Kyrees arrive on foot at the scene where hundreds of floral tributes and messages have been left since Monday.

Hundreds of blue balloons have also filled the sky in tribute to the teenagers and some fireworks have been set off.

Several people were in tears as the balloons were released and a moment of silence was held before the crowd broke out in applause.

See all the pictures from the event below: