A stunning property has come on the market in Newport in the desirable area round Belle Vue Park, and trust us when we say, for the price, you are getting a hell of a lot of potential.

The stunning town mansions on Stow Park Avenue (Image: Rightmove)

Live like a count! (Image: Rightmove)

Four floors of decadence in Stow Park Avenue are just waiting to be taken over and sauntered around in.

The ground floor has a lounge big enough for the Dragons to practice their line-out set pieces, a dining room, utility, kitchen and toilet as well as what must be one of the grandest private entranceways in Newport.

Grand rooms (Image: Rightmove)

Amazing original features (Image: Rightmove)

The first floor has a sunroom, conservatory and sitting room – we’d recommend placing the snooker table here for a bit of after-dinner sport to help digest the grand meals hosted in the lower dining room.

There’re also two of the five bedrooms on this floor, with the remaining rooms on the second and third floors, set out so you can sleep like the (un)dead…

On three big floors (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

We counted at least five fire places in the property and there was a garden, that needed a bit of work…

Perfect attire for sauntering round the mansion (Image: PA Media)

We counted at least five fireplaces (Image: Rightmove)

Garden needs some work (Image: Rightmove)

Red Dragon Estates, which is helping sell the property, described the place with one word.

“Wow!

“What can you say about this home that would even come close to doing it justice?

“A rare opportunity not only in location, house type and sheer size, but more so than anything the fact that in so many areas it has been untouched for decades.

Incredible decor (Image: Rightmove)

The back of the property (Image: Rightmove)

“Boasting vast amounts of original features throughout showcases its grandeur and uniqueness that's still in abundance since the Victorian times it was built in.

“Exceptional and ready to be someone’s next dream home."

Watch the walk-through video, here.

Contact Red Dragon Estates, Newport, if you have the urge to become a real-life living count in the city.